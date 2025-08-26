Punjab links vehicle registration with CNIC, sets august tax deadline

The Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has introduced a new system that directly connects vehicle registration numbers with the owner’s CNIC, ensuring greater transparency and accountability. Starting September 1, 2025, every registration number will remain permanently tied to the first owner, while new buyers of used vehicles will be issued fresh license plates. This change is aimed at discouraging the use of “open letters” and ensuring safe ownership transfers across the province.

Director General Excise M Umer Sher explained that all citizens currently using vehicles without proper ownership transfers must regularise their documents before the deadline. He stressed that this initiative would close loopholes that often create legal disputes and criminal misuse of vehicles registered under other people’s names. Additionally, timely transfers would prevent future complications and strengthen the provincial government’s digital reforms agenda.

Furthermore, the department has announced that August 31, 2025, is the final date for paying token tax for fiscal year 2025–26. Those who clear their dues by this date will receive a 10 percent discount. Officials highlighted that these payments would not only provide financial relief to vehicle owners but also contribute to building an efficient and accountable taxation system.

Sher added that those driving vehicles without proper transfers risk facing legal action, fines, and potential suspension of their registration. Citizens have been advised to act responsibly by ensuring their vehicle details are updated with the Excise Department. Such measures, he said, would enhance security, improve ownership records, and reduce cases of fraud or unlawful activities.

Moreover, the Excise Department has introduced a helpline service (1035) for owners who sell their vehicles but find the new buyers delaying the transfer. Through this helpline, original owners can immediately suspend the registration of the vehicle to avoid future legal or financial complications. This step reflects the government’s efforts to simplify processes, protect sellers, and encourage timely compliance among buyers.