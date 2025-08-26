Deadly Quetta coal mine blast claims lives of three workers

A coal mine blast in the Degari area near Quetta on Tuesday morning tragically claimed the lives of three miners, leaving families and fellow workers in deep shock and grief.

Officials confirmed that the miners died due to suffocation caused by a buildup of poisonous gas inside the mine, which spread quickly and left the workers with no chance to escape safely.

The Chief Inspector of Mines, Ghani Baloch, stated that an official inquiry had already begun, and further investigations are underway to determine the causes and prevent such incidents in the future.

The tragic incident occurred around 8:30 am, when most miners had just started their routine work, highlighting the severe risks faced by coal mine workers every single day.

Moreover, the deceased workers were identified as residents of Hazara Town and Alamdar Road in Quetta, where their families and communities are mourning the sudden and heartbreaking loss.

This devastating tragedy has once again raised concerns about the lack of effective safety measures in coal mines, urging authorities to ensure stronger protections for miners working in dangerous conditions.