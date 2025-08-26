SC waives penalty, orders merit-based appointments at Ayub medical college

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday removed a Rs 5,00,000 penalty imposed on Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad, and directed the college to continue appointments of the dean based on merit.

During the hearing, the court emphasized that all future appointments must follow established rules and regulations, ensuring transparency and fairness in filling vacant positions across the college’s departments.

The Service Tribunal had earlier fined Ayub Medical College Rs 50,000 for not implementing previous court orders, highlighting administrative lapses in adhering to judicial directives and proper procedures.

Additionally, the Supreme Court declared the appointment of the interim dean and other recent selections null and void, stressing the importance of merit-based selection to maintain academic standards.

The petition that led to the hearing challenged the appointment of the head of the anaesthesiology department, raising concerns about fairness and compliance with institutional rules and regulations.

The court’s decision now sets a clear precedent that all appointments at Ayub Medical College must be transparent, merit-based, and in accordance with legal and regulatory frameworks, ensuring accountability in administrative processes.