Girls dominate BISE Hyderabad pre-medical results this year

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad announced the annual results of the intermediate pre-medical group on Tuesday, showing strong performance by female students. The results highlight continued academic excellence among girls across Hyderabad and surrounding districts. Officials emphasized that these achievements reflect both hard work by students and improvements in teaching quality in the region.

Aqsa Mohammad Rashid of Hayat Girls College, Saddar, secured the first position by obtaining 988 marks, demonstrating remarkable dedication and consistency throughout the academic year. Following her, Zunaira Rehmatullah of County Girls College earned second place with 972 marks, further highlighting girls’ strong presence among top performers. The third position was also claimed by a girl, Khaim Chand of Government Girls College Qasimabad, with 972 marks.

This year, a total of 45,413 students from 10 districts appeared in the annual pre-medical examination. Among them, two thousand students achieved an A-One grade, reflecting exceptional academic performance, while 15,397 students secured an A grade, showing solid overall results across the board.

Officials noted that the results demonstrate significant improvements in student preparation and examination strategies. The focus on consistent study routines, guidance from experienced teachers, and rigorous practice sessions contributed to higher success rates and better performance among female candidates.

BISE Hyderabad highlighted that girls’ continued dominance in the top positions underscores the importance of providing equal educational opportunities. Authorities encouraged students to maintain their dedication, emphasizing that hard work, discipline, and commitment are key factors in achieving academic excellence.

Overall, the pre-medical results showcase Hyderabad’s growing academic talent and reflect the positive impact of structured learning environments. The board also reiterated its commitment to further improving the examination system and supporting students in future assessments.