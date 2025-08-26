Pakistan, Turkey vow stronger ties and joint support for Palestine

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held an important meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers session in Jeddah. Both leaders agreed to deepen bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation at regional and multilateral levels. Dar praised Turkey’s leadership role in international affairs and expressed Pakistan’s determination to work closely with Ankara on issues of common interest and shared global concerns.

Furthermore, the two ministers reaffirmed their strong solidarity with the Palestinian people, calling attention to the worsening humanitarian crisis and famine in Gaza. They underlined the urgent need for immediate delivery of humanitarian aid and relief supplies to the besieged population. By doing so, both countries reinforced their longstanding commitment to supporting justice, peace, and the rights of Palestinians in the face of growing challenges and continued Israeli aggression.

In addition, Ishaq Dar used the extraordinary OIC-CFM session to strongly criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s provocative remarks about establishing a so-called “Greater Israel.” He warned that such statements pose a grave threat to regional peace, international stability, and prospects of reconciliation. According to Dar, Israel’s insistence on military dominance over Gaza demonstrates an annexationist approach that undermines international law and further deepens the humanitarian catastrophe.

Moreover, Dar described Netanyahu’s remarks as highly dangerous, stressing that they would not only escalate suffering in Gaza but also derail ongoing peace efforts in the wider Middle East. He emphasized that the international community must act urgently to stop Israel’s aggressive policies, safeguard civilian lives, and hold it accountable for consistent violations of humanitarian norms. His address received wide attention for highlighting both humanitarian concerns and the pressing need for collective action.

Concluding his remarks, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, promising that Islamabad would continue advocating for their rights on every international forum. He underscored that Pakistan, alongside allies like Turkey, will keep raising its voice against occupation, injustice, and oppression. This renewed pledge of solidarity from Pakistan and Turkey signals stronger cooperation not only in bilateral ties but also in multilateral platforms working to achieve peace and justice globally.