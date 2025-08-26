Court allows Imran Khan’s family to attend jail hearings

In a major development in the Toshakhana-II case, a written order has been issued permitting lawyers and family members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend jail hearings. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand directed the Adiala Jail superintendent to ensure access for all legal representatives who have filed their power of attorney. The order also made it clear that Khan’s family, if present outside the jail premises, must be allowed inside during the hearing.

Moreover, the decision came after strong objections were raised regarding restrictions imposed on previous jail hearings. Barrister Salman Safdar, representing Imran Khan, filed an application challenging the limitations placed on lawyers and relatives, calling them unnecessary and unfair. The court reviewed the concerns, noting that transparency in proceedings requires both family presence and legal assistance, especially in a high-profile case involving public interest.

Furthermore, the court highlighted that access to legal counsel is a fundamental right that cannot be restricted during judicial hearings. The judge emphasized that denying lawyers entry into hearings undermines the accused’s ability to defend themselves properly. By allowing both family and legal teams to attend, the court ensured that fairness and procedural justice are maintained throughout the trial process.

At the same time, the directions underline the court’s effort to maintain accountability in the Toshakhana-II case, where Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are facing charges. The case has attracted significant attention, making transparency even more important to prevent doubts about the fairness of proceedings. Legal experts believe that family presence also provides emotional support to the accused during sensitive hearings.

With the plea now disposed of, the jail administration has been instructed to follow the written orders without delay. Officials have been reminded that any further restrictions could be considered contempt of court. Consequently, the ruling marks a relief for the PTI founder, his family, and legal team, ensuring smoother participation in upcoming hearings inside Adiala Jail.