Shakib Al Hasan joins elite 500-wicket club in t20 cricket

Bangladesh’s former captain and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan reached a new milestone in T20 cricket. He became the fifth bowler in the world to take 500 wickets in the format. Shakib achieved this during the Caribbean Premier League 2025.

He took his 500th wicket by dismissing Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, caught and bowled. By the end of the match, Shakib had 502 wickets in total. This milestone places him among top bowlers like Rashid Khan and Dwayne Bravo.

Shakib is unique because he is the only all-rounder to take over 500 wickets and also score more than 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. His all-round ability makes him one of the greatest players in the format.

He has won the Player of the Series award nine times, the most in T20 history. This surpasses Virat Kohli’s eight awards and Hasaranga’s seven awards.

In addition, Shakib matches Imran Tahir’s record of taking five wickets in an innings five times. His skills as a spinner and batsman continue to impress cricket fans worldwide.