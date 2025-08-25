Ishaq Dar, Saudi minister discuss Gaza crisis

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah. The meeting happened during the OIC Foreign Ministers’ emergency session. Both leaders focused on the worsening situation in Gaza. They shared concerns about the humanitarian crisis and ongoing violence.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar posted a photo on his X account expressing pleasure at meeting his Saudi counterpart. They agreed on the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Moreover, they emphasized the importance of immediate humanitarian aid access to help affected civilians.

Pleased to meet my brother,

His Highness @faisalbinfarhan, FM of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the #OIC CFM emergency session in Jeddah on Palestine today. We discussed the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the ongoing genocide, famine & the urgent need for a… pic.twitter.com/SJjVXRwxba — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) August 25, 2025

Besides Gaza, both ministers reviewed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations. They discussed mutual interests and cooperation in regional and global matters. The meeting showed strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Ishaq Dar is visiting Saudi Arabia for two days. He also addressed the OIC emergency meeting, condemning the Greater Israel plan. He called it a threat to peace and unacceptable for the region.

Finally, Ishaq Dar highlighted the severe famine in Palestine. He urged the international community to ensure safe humanitarian aid delivery. He also demanded an end to forced displacement and illegal occupation in Gaza.