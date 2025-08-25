Hammad Azhar bows out of by-election, cites family reasons

PTI leader Hammad Azhar has announced he will not contest the upcoming by-election for NA-129. The seat fell vacant after the recent death of his father, former Punjab Governor Mian Muhammad Azhar. Hammad made the announcement on social media, stating that he doesn’t want to put his mother through more emotional pain.

He explained that as the only son and sole male heir of the family, he feels a personal responsibility. “I don’t want my mother to suffer another loss,” he wrote. He also criticized the current parliament, saying he has no intention of joining a “Form 47 parliament full of fake members.” The term refers to alleged election rigging in the February 2024 general elections.

I have no desire to be a part of form 47 parliament that is full of fake MPs. Also, last time my 82 year old father contested, he was harassed by police, arrested and my home repeatedly smashed. As the only son and sole male heir of the family, I do not want my mother to go… pic.twitter.com/J69WOjbFXS — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) August 25, 2025

Hammad also recalled the difficult experience his father faced during the last election. He said police harassed and arrested his 82-year-old father. Their home was raided multiple times, he added. These events have left a lasting impact on the family.

Following his decision, Hammad Azhar has nominated his cousin, Chaudhry Arsalan Zaheer, to contest the by-election in his place. However, he noted this will only happen if PTI does not choose to boycott the election in that constituency. The final decision will depend on the party’s broader strategy.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has taken an active role in the NA-129 campaign. He has assigned Khawaja Saad Rafique the task of uniting political groups to support the party’s candidate. The by-election is expected to draw significant political attention.