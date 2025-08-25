FIA warns of fake FIRs used to blackmail people on WhatsApp



The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has warned the public about fake FIRs being shared on WhatsApp in its name. These fake reports are being used by criminals to blackmail and scare people. The agency says that these FIRs contain false charges like cybercrime and terrorism. Victims are being threatened using official-looking documents that are completely fake.

According to an FIA press release, the criminals pretend to be FIA officials. They use fake names and misleading titles to appear real. The messages are meant to scare people into paying money or giving personal information. Some even include forged legal sections to make the FIRs look official. One such FIR shared with media mentioned terrorism and money laundering laws.

The FIA clarified that it does not send FIRs or legal notices through WhatsApp. It urged the public to ignore such messages and report them. Citizens should contact the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to file complaints about such scams. The FIA also reminded people not to share personal or financial details with unknown senders.

This is not the first time scammers have used the FIA’s name. Earlier in August, fake emails and WhatsApp messages claiming to be from the FIA’s director general were reported. These messages used terms like “Top Secret” and fake stamps to trick people. The FIA confirmed those messages were part of a scam.

Experts, including the Digital Rights Foundation, have warned about growing cyber scams. One common scam includes fake calls asking for a code to hack WhatsApp accounts. Citizens are advised to stay alert and never respond to such calls or messages. The FIA continues to monitor the situation and urges public cooperation to stop these scams.