Russia and Iran discuss nuclear program ahead of European talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian official Masoud Pezeshkian discussed Iran’s nuclear program on Monday. The call came ahead of important talks between Iran and European powers. Britain, France, and Germany have threatened to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran. They want Iran to reduce uranium enrichment and cooperate with international inspectors.

Iran will meet the European trio in Geneva on Tuesday to negotiate. Tehran insists it is not seeking nuclear weapons and thanked Russia for supporting its “right to enrichment.” The Kremlin did not reveal details of the conversation. Russia has opposed the European plan to “snap back” sanctions, calling it destabilizing.

The talks come amid tension over the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA. The deal lifted sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear activities. Iran claims Europe has failed to meet its obligations. Tehran also suspended cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog after a recent conflict with Israel.

Russia and Iran have strengthened their ties during Russia’s war in Ukraine. Both countries coordinate closely on political, military, and economic issues. Iran also seeks support from Russia and China ahead of key negotiations with Europe and the US. The upcoming talks will be crucial for the future of the nuclear deal.

Russia backs Iran’s position on nuclear enrichment. Europe pushes to restore sanctions amid stalled talks. The Geneva meetings will test whether diplomacy can ease tensions or if conflict will escalate.