Illegal hiring scandal hits COMSATS, Urdu university

The Public Accounts Committee’s subcommittee has revealed hundreds of illegal appointments at two major universities in Islamabad. COMSATS University made 544 illegal faculty hires, while the Federal Urdu University hired 57 employees without proper procedure. The audit report said COMSATS ignored recruitment laws, and the Higher Education Commission still approved the appointments. Committee members questioned how qualified people could apply without public advertisements.

Additionally, COMSATS left several top posts vacant for years, including the Rector, Controller of Examinations, and Treasurer. Committee member Khawaja Shiraz said the Treasurer has been in office illegally for 12 years. He also asked how the university has functioned without essential leadership. University officials confirmed the vacancies and failed to explain why no recruitment had been done.

At Urdu University, 57 employees were hired despite no clear need for them. Among them, 11 were appointed without available posts. The audit team also revealed that a patwari was strangely hired for land demarcation tasks. Lawmakers questioned this unusual step, calling it a misuse of university funds and authority.

Meanwhile, the committee raised concerns about HEC’s failure to complete 308 research projects over the past 17 years. These projects received nearly Rs1 billion in funding, but many remain incomplete. Committee members criticized HEC for weak oversight and demanded answers about the delay and current status of the projects.

The committee ordered an inquiry into illegal university appointments and demanded a one-month report on the pending research projects. It also stressed that HEC must enforce clear rules and ensure accountability. Lawmakers said public funds and academic standards must not be compromised under any circumstances.