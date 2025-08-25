Bloodshed in Hangu: FC men martyred, terrorists shot dead in Dir

Three personnel of the Federal Constabulary were martyred in a terrorist attack on a check post in Hangu on Monday. The attack was carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also referred to as Fitna-al-Khawarij. Several other personnel sustained injuries during the assault in Tora Rawdi, within Doaba police station limits.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Upper Dir, security forces gunned down five terrorists. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and KP Police launched the joint operation in response to a terror threat. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the forces, calling the operation a major success against “Fitna-al-Hindustan.”

Naqvi stated that the CTD and KP Police had once again proven their professionalism. He vowed continued action against Indian-backed terror elements, reaffirming that security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan. He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured personnel.

Condemning the Hangu attack, Naqvi paid tribute to the fallen FC personnel. He said they had foiled a planned terrorist attack backed by external forces. He offered condolences to the families and directed authorities to provide the best medical care for the wounded.

District Police Officer Muhammad Khalid Khan said terrorists used heavy weapons in the assault and escaped with their dead comrades. A search operation is underway in the area to find and arrest any remaining attackers or facilitators.