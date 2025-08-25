Pakistan Hockey cleared for Pro League with Rs 350M grant

The federal government has approved Pakistan’s hockey team to compete in the Pro Hockey League. The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination assured full support. The Hockey Federation said the event requires Rs 350 million. This league features ten of the world’s best teams, making it a major opportunity for Pakistan.

The Ministry of Finance will provide Rs 250 million, while Rs 100 million will come from sponsors. Secretary Mohiuddin Wani confirmed these funding sources during the committee meeting. The Hockey Federation’s secretary, Rana Mujahid, emphasized the importance of the league for Pakistan’s hockey reputation. This financial support will help cover participation costs and logistics.

Team captain Imad Butt expressed happiness after the government’s approval. He said participating will improve Pakistan’s international ranking. However, he also mentioned that players’ daily allowances remain unsettled. He thanked the government for support but stressed the need for more timely payments to players.

Imad Butt urged the Hockey Federation to find additional funding sources. He said the team cannot rely only on government funds for growth. The federation must take practical steps to boost financial support from other channels. This approach will help strengthen hockey’s future in Pakistan.

Overall, the government’s decision signals a positive step for Pakistan hockey. With funding in place, the team can focus on preparations. Officials and players now plan to compete strongly in the upcoming Pro Hockey League. The event offers a chance to showcase Pakistan’s talent on a global stage.