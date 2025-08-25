Govt withdraws cabinet salary donation for flood relief

The federal government has withdrawn its decision to donate one month’s salary of cabinet members to the flood relief fund. This announcement came after a notification from the Ministry of Finance, which officially reversed the earlier plan. The initial decision had aimed to support flood victims by contributing salaries directly to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

Earlier, the government had also decided that federal officers in grades 19 to 22 would donate one day’s salary to the relief fund. However, this decision remains in effect and has not been reversed. The bureaucrats’ contributions continue to support ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit areas.

The decision to withdraw the cabinet members’ salary donation surprised many, as the move was initially welcomed as a gesture of solidarity. Officials gave no detailed explanation for the reversal. Meanwhile, flood victims still face severe challenges, and funds are urgently needed for relief operations.

The flood situation across Pakistan has caused widespread damage and loss of life in recent months. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, and many people remain displaced. Government and humanitarian agencies continue to work on rescue and rehabilitation efforts to support affected communities.

In conclusion, while cabinet members will no longer contribute their salaries, federal officers’ donations continue. Authorities urge all citizens to support relief efforts to help the flood victims rebuild their lives.