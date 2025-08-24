Ishaq Dar to press OIC for strong action on Palestine

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will attend the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah from August 25 to 26, focusing on Israeli aggression in Palestine. The meeting will gather foreign ministers from across the Muslim world to discuss a collective response against the ongoing occupation and violations faced by Palestinians.

Dar will travel to Jeddah directly after completing his official visit to Bangladesh. During the session, he is expected to push for a firm stance on Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Palestinian territories and highlight the urgent need for unhindered humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Pakistan has consistently raised the issue of Palestine at global forums, and Dar will use this opportunity to reaffirm the country’s principled position. He will also call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its rightful capital, stressing that durable peace cannot be achieved without justice.

Furthermore, the foreign minister is likely to engage in bilateral meetings with key counterparts from OIC member states on the sidelines of the extraordinary session. These interactions aim to build consensus and strengthen joint diplomatic efforts for immediate relief and long-term political solutions in Palestine.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has dispatched another humanitarian consignment for Gaza through the NDMA in partnership with Al-Khidmat Foundation. A chartered plane carrying 100 tonnes of essential relief goods landed in Egypt, from where supplies will be transported to Palestinians through the Red Crescent.

With this latest delivery, Pakistan’s total humanitarian assistance for Gaza has reached 1,915 tonnes. More consignments are scheduled in the coming days, showing Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity and continued commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in their time of need.