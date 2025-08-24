Norway commits $700 million air defence boost for Ukraine

Norway has pledged a $700 million air defence package to Ukraine in a major step to strengthen its protection against Russian missile and drone strikes targeting cities and civilians. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store confirmed that his country will work alongside Germany to ensure delivery of powerful defence systems to Ukraine in the coming months.

Together, Norway and Germany will fund two Patriot air defence systems, including advanced interceptor missiles. These systems are widely regarded as among the most effective against large-scale aerial attacks, providing Ukraine with greater security.

In addition to Patriot systems, Norway will finance the purchase of air defence radars from German manufacturer Hensoldt and systems from Norwegian defence company Kongsberg. These measures aim to create a layered shield for Ukraine.

The announcement follows weeks of intensified Russian strikes, including the largest combined drone and missile attack since the war began. Officials stressed that these systems will save lives by protecting critical infrastructure.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Store emphasized that Norway’s contribution reflects long-term solidarity with Ukraine’s defence efforts. By coordinating with Germany, Oslo aims to strengthen European unity and ensure faster delivery of military support.

As Ukraine braces for continued Russian offensives, Western countries are accelerating their aid commitments. With Norway’s new package, Kyiv gains vital tools to resist air assaults and safeguard its population amid escalating conflict.