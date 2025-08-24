Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting meeting scheduled in Karachi today

The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold its meeting in Karachi today to sight the crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal under the leadership of Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. The gathering will take place at the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Met Office immediately after Asr prayers. Officials and experts will join to carefully assess reports from different regions to determine the official beginning of the holy month.

Alongside the central session, zonal meetings will be held simultaneously in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, and other major cities. Local Ruet committees will examine the moon sighting situation and forward their findings to the central body in Karachi. These regional efforts will ensure that no area of the country is left unobserved during this important process.

Furthermore, the central committee will compile all reports and examine the testimonies received from across Pakistan. The members will thoroughly deliberate before reaching a final decision to avoid any confusion. Such a structured process ensures accuracy and maintains uniformity in announcing the lunar month nationwide.

After completing the review, Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will officially announce whether the crescent has been sighted. His statement will confirm the beginning of Rabi-ul-Awwal, a month deeply cherished by Muslims around the world for its spiritual significance. The announcement will be broadcast nationwide for public awareness.

In addition, officials emphasized that the decision will be based on both eyewitness accounts and scientific data provided by the meteorological department. This blend of tradition and technology helps maintain transparency, unity, and trust in the moon sighting process, ensuring smooth observance of Islamic months in Pakistan.