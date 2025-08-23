Hajj applications close with 118,000 requests

The government has completed the application process for the official Hajj scheme. The Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that they received 118,060 applications from across the country. The application process followed a strict first-come, first-served policy. After reaching this number, the ministry stopped accepting any further applications. This step ensures fair and organized participation for the upcoming Hajj season.

The ministry also collected the first installment of Hajj expenses from all applicants. This payment covered half of the total Hajj cost. The ministry explained that this approach helps in smooth planning and allocation of resources. It also guarantees that applicants are serious about participating. This system makes the process transparent and efficient for everyone involved.

Applicants must pay the remaining Hajj expenses in a second installment. The ministry has set November 1 as the starting date for the second payment. This deadline gives pilgrims enough time to prepare their finances. The ministry encourages all applicants to pay on time. This helps avoid last-minute issues and delays in finalizing the Hajj arrangements.

The government has taken steps to ensure a smooth and organized Hajj season this year. Officials are working to make sure all pilgrims receive proper guidance and support. The ministry also continues to monitor the process closely. They aim to provide a safe and comfortable experience for all pilgrims. This is part of their ongoing commitment to serve the religious community.

In conclusion, the official Hajj application process has now ended with over 118,000 applications. The ministry will now focus on managing payments and preparing logistics. Pilgrims are advised to complete their payments by the deadlines. Authorities remain committed to facilitating a successful Hajj season. This effort reflects the government’s dedication to religious duties and public service.