India’s CBI probes Anil Ambani in $344M fraud case

India’s federal investigation agency opened a criminal case against industrialist Anil Ambani and his company Reliance Communications. The case follows a complaint by the State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank. The bank alleges that Ambani and his company caused losses worth 30 billion rupees ($344 million). Authorities claim the funds were misused and diverted from their intended purpose.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted search operations at Anil Ambani’s Mumbai residence and Reliance Communications’ offices. The company is now insolvent and under scrutiny. The investigation focuses on alleged fraud and misappropriation of bank funds. Meanwhile, spokespeople for Ambani and the company did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

This case follows recent actions by India’s Enforcement Directorate. Last month, the agency searched 35 locations linked to Reliance Group over money laundering and public fund siphoning allegations. A government source confirmed these investigations to Reuters. The Reliance Group has denied the allegations but has not offered official comments recently.

The legal scrutiny intensifies pressure on Anil Ambani amid a broader crackdown on financial misconduct in India. Regulators also rejected his settlement plea related to Yes Bank investments. These ongoing cases highlight concerns about corporate governance and fund management in India’s business sector.

Overall, the developments could significantly impact Ambani’s business empire. Authorities continue investigations into alleged financial irregularities. The outcomes may set important precedents for handling white-collar crimes in India.