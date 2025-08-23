Dar meets Bangladeshi political leaders to strengthen ties

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held meetings with key political party delegations in Bangladesh. These meetings took place at the Pakistani High Commission in Dhaka. Delegations from Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, the National Citizen Party (NCP), and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attended.

During the talks, both sides discussed ways to improve and strengthen bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on recent political and regional developments. The meetings aimed to build cooperation and foster peace between the two countries.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Ishaq Dar praised Jamaat-e-Islami’s resilience despite difficult conditions. Dar acknowledged their commitment and steady efforts in politics. This recognition highlighted Pakistan’s support for democratic values in the region.

The NCP delegation was led by Member Secretary Akhtar Hussain, and Jamaat-e-Islami’s delegation by Abdullah Muhammad Tahir. The BNP delegation came with Secretary-General Moraz Fakhrul Islam as its head. All leaders expressed hope for stronger ties ahead.

These meetings show Pakistan and Bangladesh are eager to enhance political dialogue. Both countries agreed that cooperation and mutual respect will benefit regional stability and development. The dialogue signals a positive step in improving diplomatic relations.