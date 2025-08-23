India halts US deliveries over tariff chaos

India has announced a temporary halt on most postal deliveries to the United States due to confusion over new US tariff rules. The suspension will begin Monday and will affect all postal items except letters, documents, and gifts valued under $100. The Indian government said the move was necessary due to unclear guidelines from US authorities.

The US decision stems from a policy introduced by President Donald Trump that ends duty-free treatment for certain low-value parcels. The new rule, set to take effect on August 29, requires “qualified parties” to collect and remit duties. However, India’s communications ministry said that key processes for approving these parties and handling payments are still undefined.

Due to this uncertainty, US-bound air carriers informed Indian officials they cannot accept packages after August 25. The Indian department of posts will continue to accept limited items, but normal services will remain suspended until the US offers more clarity. Indian authorities say they are working to restore full postal services as soon as possible.

India is not alone in taking this action. France’s postal service, La Poste, has also suspended most deliveries to the US. Other European carriers are expected to follow. The US Customs and Border Protection issued its final rules on August 15, giving global postal services little time to adjust.

Trade talks between India and the US are still ongoing. However, the new postal rules have raised concerns among exporters, e-commerce firms, and logistics providers worldwide. The situation underscores growing global friction over trade and tariffs as countries grapple with evolving US policies.