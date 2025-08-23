Pakistan’s food exports drop 10% in July

Pakistan’s food exports dropped by 10.25% in July 2025, totaling $426.995 million. This decline comes compared to $475.766 million during July 2024, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The decrease reflects challenges in key food sectors and global market conditions.

However, some commodities showed strong growth amid this overall drop. Fish and fish preparations rose by 18.6%, reaching $22.448 million. Fruit exports jumped 43.63%, climbing to $57.965 million. Tobacco exports saw a remarkable surge of 786.63%, increasing from $0.450 million to $3.990 million.

Spices also recorded a 23.64% increase, totaling $6.753 million. Meat and meat preparations grew by 9.8%, reaching $40.461 million. These gains highlight demand in niche markets, helping to partly offset losses in other food categories.

Meanwhile, rice exports fell by 18.29%, dropping to $168.110 million, mainly due to lower international demand. Vegetable exports saw a sharp decline of 44.95%, falling to $15.900 million. Oil seeds, nuts, and kernels exports also decreased by 27.24%, signaling pressure on diverse agricultural products.

Despite the yearly drop, Pakistan’s food exports showed a positive monthly trend, increasing by 16.13% from June to July 2025. This month-on-month growth provides hope for a gradual recovery as exporters adjust to changing market conditions.