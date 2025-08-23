Mudslide hits Uttarakhand: Homes buried, many missing

A sudden cloudburst hit Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, India, late Friday night. The heavy rains caused massive mudslides and floods. One person died, and several others remain missing under the mud. Rescue teams immediately began emergency operations to find survivors.

Authorities reported that the Tharali market and surrounding areas are covered in thick mud and debris. Many homes, shops, and vehicles are buried. Even houses of judicial officers were affected by the disaster. The scale of destruction worries local officials.

In Sagwara, a girl got trapped under mud in a building. Rescuers could not save her despite their best efforts. Due to the dangerous conditions, many residents have been moved to safe places. Authorities urge people to stay cautious.

The cloudburst caused severe damage to roads, making rescue work difficult. Officials warn that many homes have collapsed fully or partially. Emergency teams continue to search for missing people through the night. The situation remains critical.

In summary, the cloudburst has caused widespread destruction and loss in Uttarakhand. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and officials are closely monitoring the situation. They have called for calm and cooperation among residents.