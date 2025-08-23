After 13 years, Pakistan’s FM visits Bangladesh: Ishaq Dar leads

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has left for an official two-day visit to Bangladesh. He is visiting at the invitation of the Bangladeshi government. The trip was postponed twice earlier, including after the Pahalgam attack in May. This visit is seen as a step forward in improving bilateral relations. The Foreign Office called the visit “long overdue.”

While in Dhaka, Dar will meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Adviser for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain. Talks will cover all aspects of Pakistan-Bangladesh ties. Regional and international matters will also be discussed. The meetings aim to deepen cooperation and mutual understanding. Officials hope the visit will strengthen long-term diplomatic ties.

At the same time, a high-level Bangladeshi military delegation is already in Pakistan. Lt Gen Md Faizur Rahman met General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Rawalpindi. Both sides reviewed regional security and agreed on stronger defence cooperation. They discussed new ways to boost military collaboration. The Bangladeshi general praised Pakistan Army’s role in fighting terrorism.

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have improved after recent political changes in Dhaka. The fall of Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s government marked a major turning point. Since then, the interim government has shifted its foreign policy. This has helped ease tensions with Islamabad. Now both sides are moving towards rebuilding trust.

Dar’s visit comes at a crucial moment for regional diplomacy. Both countries appear committed to stronger political and military ties. Analysts view this as a sign of growing stability in South Asia. The outcomes of this visit could shape future cooperation. A reset in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations now seems within reach.