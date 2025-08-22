When Donald Trump took office, most analysts thought Pakistan no longer mattered on the world stage. Few expected it to be on his radar. Today, the situation looks very different. Pakistan has become central to regional politics, with Trump himself tweeting that the United States is moving forward in partnership with the country.

This change is the result of the Pakistan Armed Forces’ skill, discipline, and determination under the command of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, qualities the world saw clearly during the conflict with India. After Operation Buny?n Mars?s, Pakistan has emerged stronger and more strategically significant than before. The credit goes squarely to the armed forces under Munir’s leadership, whose professionalism and resolve have helped position Pakistan as a key player in regional and international affairs.

A Washington Times article by Kushagra Saraswat, an experienced journalist on South Asian geopolitics, highlights Asim Munir as a central figure guiding Pakistan’s strategic direction. Saraswat notes his leadership in tackling complex security challenges from Afghanistan, Iran, and terrorist organisations, while simultaneously strengthening Pakistan’s military readiness and diplomatic engagement. Asim Munir’s approach combines operational expertise with careful planning, ensuring that Pakistan’s security and regional influence are managed effectively.

Pakistan faces a highly complex security environment. The instability in Afghanistan, ongoing terrorist threats, and constant pressures from regional rivals create multiple challenges at once. Under Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan has responded with intelligence-driven operations, disciplined military readiness, and strategic diplomacy. Threats are anticipated and managed before they escalate, helping maintain stability both within the country and in the region.

What sets the Field Marshal apart is his ability to earn trust both at home and internationally. His decisions are pragmatic, based on careful assessment of risks, and always focused on Pakistan’s national interests. The international recognition he has gained reflects the credibility built through consistent, professional leadership. His impact is measured in the stability, preparedness, and cohesion he brings to Pakistan’s armed forces, not in personal elevation.

At home, he emphasises unity and internal cohesion. He understands that Pakistan’s strength comes not only from military power but also from governance, effective leadership, and the ability to engage diplomatically with neighbours and allies. By balancing strong defence capabilities with careful diplomacy, the Field Marshal helps Pakistan navigate challenges while avoiding unnecessary conflict.

His record demonstrates a consistent focus on Pakistan’s sovereignty and citizen safety. From counterterrorism efforts to regional engagement, his decisions are deliberate, measured, and aimed at ensuring long-term security for the nation. His leadership reinforces the principle that the armed forces act as a stabilising force in times of uncertainty.

In times of regional tension and unpredictability, nations need leaders who can see clearly, act decisively, and plan ahead. Field Marshal Asim Munir exemplifies professional military leadership in all these areas. Under his command, Pakistan is defending its borders, securing its internal stability, and maintaining its position as a responsible and capable actor in South Asia.

Munir’s role is firmly within the framework of his rank and duties. He is a professional military leader whose vision, planning, and execution strengthen Pakistan’s armed forces and national security. With the forces under his command, Pakistan is prepared to face the challenges of a turbulent region with resilience, stability, and national confidence.

Through careful strategy, disciplined action, and coordinated diplomacy, Pakistan under the Field Marshal’s leadership demonstrates that the country can be both strong and pragmatic. The armed forces’ professionalism, guided by clear priorities and operational skill, ensures that Pakistan remains a credible, stable, and respected nation on the regional and international stage.

The writer is a freelance columnist.