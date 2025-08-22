Pak-Bangladesh military chiefs commit to boost defense cooperation

Lieutenant General Md Faizur Rahman, Bangladesh Army Quartermaster General, met with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Pakistan. The meeting took place at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. Both leaders discussed the current security challenges facing the region. They stressed the need for close cooperation to maintain peace and stability.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their strong commitment to enhancing defense and security cooperation. They agreed to build on the existing partnership between the two countries. This cooperation is crucial for tackling shared threats and promoting regional harmony. They also exchanged views on improving joint efforts in various defense sectors.

General Mirza highlighted the steady growth of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh. He pointed out new areas for defense collaboration that could benefit both nations. This shows a willingness to expand military ties beyond traditional boundaries. Their goal is to make their partnership more dynamic and effective.

Lieutenant General Faizur Rahman praised the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces. He acknowledged their sacrifices in fighting terrorism, reflecting respect and admiration. This mutual appreciation strengthens the trust between both military forces. It also encourages continued support and cooperation.

Finally, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and security. They agreed to keep working together closely on defense matters. This meeting marks a step forward in deepening Pakistan-Bangladesh military relations. It promises greater collaboration for future challenges.