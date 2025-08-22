South Africa seal ODI series as Ngidi dismantles Australia

South Africa clinched the three-match ODI series against world champions Australia with an 84-run win in Mackay on Friday. The visitors now lead 2-0, thanks to a fiery five-wicket haul by pacer Lungi Ngidi, who rattled the Aussie batting lineup.

South Africa posted a solid 277 despite a late-innings collapse. Matthew Breetzke hit 88 and Tristan Stubbs added 74, pushing the total near the 300-mark. Although captain Temba Bavuma was rested, the team found strength in its middle order after early blows.

Australia’s chase got off to a poor start. They were bowled out for 193 in 37.4 overs, with Ngidi finishing with 5-42. Josh Inglis resisted with a gritty 87, but lacked support as Australia collapsed for a sub-200 total at home for the fourth straight time.

The South African bowlers, including Senuran Muthusamy, applied consistent pressure. Australia lost key wickets early and never recovered, despite brief stands involving Cameron Green and Inglis. Fielding lapses by South Africa offered small chances, but they didn’t prove costly.

The final ODI, now a dead rubber, will also be played in Mackay on Sunday. South Africa will look to complete a clean sweep, while Australia will aim to salvage some pride before heading into future fixtures.