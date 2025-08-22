Shehbaz to hold urgent meeting on flood crisis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced he will soon call a high-level meeting to address illegal constructions on waterways. He stressed that encroachments on rivers, canals, and drains are a major reason for rising deaths during heavy rains and floods. The prime minister urged immediate action to stop this dangerous trend, which blocks the natural flow of water and causes disaster.

Speaking during a federal cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz recalled the devastation caused by the 2022 floods, which left nearly 100 people dead. However, he said the current season has been deadlier, with over 700 lives lost — more than 400 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone. He expressed deep sorrow over the rising death toll and pledged federal support for affected families.

The prime minister also noted the destruction caused by flash floods, cloudbursts, and glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan, Karachi, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He praised the armed forces, NDMA, and federal ministers for their relief efforts in badly hit areas such as Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, and Swabi. He emphasized that rapid rehabilitation is a top priority.

During the cabinet session, the PM expressed concern over mass tree-cutting in regions like Galyat. He linked deforestation to worsening climate disasters, urging action to protect forests. He also highlighted Pakistan’s strong ties with China, noting that he will soon attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China to meet Chinese leaders.

Finally, the federal cabinet offered Fateha for those who lost their lives in the recent disasters. PM Shehbaz reiterated his government’s commitment to climate resilience and disaster preparedness, promising urgent steps to prevent future tragedies caused by encroachments and environmental neglect.