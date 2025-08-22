Glacial flood hits Gilgit, dozens rescued

Several villages in Gilgit’s Ghizer district were submerged due to a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), said Gilgit-Baltistan Government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq. The flood caused significant financial losses but, fortunately, no casualties. The glacier burst occurred in the Talidas area of Gupis, Ghizer, and while the river flow has stopped advancing, risks of further damage remain.

The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan, is closely monitoring the situation to prevent more losses. Water from the flood has formed an artificial lake, raising concerns that more nearby villages could be submerged. More than 50 people trapped due to the glacier burst have already been rescued, with relief operations ongoing in the area.

تالی داس غزر ویلی گلگت بلتستان تباہ ھوگیا ۔ زیر نظر تصویر سیلاب سے پہلے اور بعد کے حالات کی منظر کشی کر رہی ہے ۔ رات گئے تباہ کن سیلاب نے پورے گاؤں کو صفہ ہستی سے مٹا دیا لوگ جانے بچانے میں کامیاب ھوئے ہیں ۔ متاثرین تالی داس کی فوری مدد کی ضرورت ہے ۔ pic.twitter.com/ycQ89oergK — Gilgit Baltistan Tourism. (@GBTourism_) August 22, 2025

Officials from the administration, Rescue 1122, and disaster management teams are present on site. The Chief Minister has traveled to Ghizer to inspect affected areas and oversee relief efforts. He plans to meet victims and families of those affected. Relief supplies including medicines, blankets, tents, and food have been delivered to the impacted communities.

⚠️ خطرے کی گھنٹی.. عطا اباد ہنزہ کے بعد غزر میں ایک اور جھیل !! اج صبح سویرے سیلاب کی وجہ سے دریا کے بہاؤ کے رکنے سے ہنزہ اعطا اباد جھیل کی طرح ایک نئی جھیل غزر ویلی می بننے کا خدشہ پیدا ہو گیا ہے۔ اور دوسرا جھیل بننے کے امکانات ہیں، جو بڑے خطرے کی نشاندہی کر رہا ہے pic.twitter.com/9RQHEyM18R — Gilgit Baltistan Tourism. (@GBTourism_) August 22, 2025

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed that the local deputy commissioner and rescue teams arrived at the site within an hour. They are conducting assessments, while helicopter flights continue to evaluate the situation and evacuate residents. Schools downstream have been safely evacuated, and emergency medical teams are on standby.

This incident adds to the heavy monsoon damage already suffered in Gilgit-Baltistan. On August 8, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met regional leaders to discuss flood impacts. He urged for stronger climate change action and climate-resilient infrastructure to reduce future risks amid worsening natural disasters.