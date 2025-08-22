Pakistan’s Foreign Office criticized India on Friday for preventing cricket teams from playing in each other’s countries. The spokesperson said it was “regrettable” that India allowed its team to play Pakistan only at a neutral venue. He added that stopping both teams from visiting each other goes against the spirit of the game.

The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan believes sports and politics should not be mixed. He said such decisions hurt regional cooperation and the spirit of fair play. According to him, sports should unite nations, not divide them. He urged India to separate politics from cricket and promote healthy competition.

In another development, the spokesperson responded to questions about a recent conference in Islamabad. The event reportedly included participants critical of the Afghan Taliban. The Foreign Office clarified that the Pakistani government did not organize the gathering. It was hosted by an independent think tank.

He explained that the event was held publicly and involved no secret meetings. All participants had valid visas and joined an open forum. He added that linking this event to Pakistan’s official policy was “unfounded.” The spokesperson criticized social media users for spreading unnecessary alarm over the issue.

To conclude, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to peaceful regional ties through dialogue and engagement. It urged India to allow cricket to serve as a bridge, not a barrier. The Foreign Office also stressed transparency regarding independent events and reaffirmed Pakistan’s position of non-interference in others’ affairs.