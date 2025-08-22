PM Shehbaz to meet Trump, strengthen ties in US visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the United States next month for an official trip. During his visit, he is expected to meet US President Donald Trump. The prime minister will also attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York. This visit marks a key moment in Pakistan-US relations.

Before heading to the US, Shehbaz will stop in the United Kingdom. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will accompany him. Ishaq Dar is also scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the trip. Their meetings aim to strengthen diplomatic ties.

Meanwhile, Islamabad is preparing for Secretary Rubio’s visit to Pakistan in October. Officials view his visit as an important step to boost bilateral cooperation. The visits reflect warming relations between Pakistan and the United States. Both sides seek to enhance trade and political partnership.

Washington recently reduced tariffs on Pakistani exports, a move praised by both governments. The US set tariffs at 19 percent for Pakistan, lower than initially planned. In comparison, tariffs on Indian and Bangladeshi exports remain higher. This reduction could benefit Pakistan’s textile industry significantly.

Officials are optimistic that the tariff cut will open new markets for Pakistani products in the US. The textile sector, a major export earner, is expected to gain the most. This development may strengthen Pakistan’s economy and trade ties with the US. The upcoming visits highlight a positive trend in bilateral relations.