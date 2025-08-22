Over 700 dead: Shehbaz calls for united flood response

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged the government to treat flood relief and rehabilitation as a collective responsibility. He spoke during a federal cabinet meeting focused on the monsoon crisis. Shehbaz said compensation is being given to families of victims affected by recent rains and floods.

Since June 26, more than 700 people have died in monsoon-related incidents across Pakistan, with nearly 1,000 injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 356 deaths, Punjab at least 165, and Karachi saw seven fatalities amid heavy rains. The mayor of Karachi declared a rain emergency due to severe flooding and power outages.

Shehbaz highlighted the Pakistan Army’s active role in relief efforts under Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. Earlier this week, the PM and COAS visited flood-hit districts such as Swat, Buner, Shangla, and Swabi. They promised to mobilize all resources to speed up recovery and restore normal life.

The prime minister also criticized illegal activities worsening flood damage, such as encroachments, timber mafia operations, and mining near waterways. COAS Munir praised troops, police, and civil administration for their dedication to rescue and relief work during the crisis.

Finally, the federal cabinet announced it will donate one month’s salary to support flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Kashmir and G-B Affairs Minister Engineer Amir Muqam was assigned to oversee the relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected families.