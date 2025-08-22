Karachi warehouse blast kills four, injures dozens in fiery chaos

An explosion ripped through a fireworks warehouse in Karachi on Thursday, killing at least four people and leaving more than 30 others injured, police confirmed in their early reports. The massive blast quickly engulfed the warehouse and nearby shops in flames, spreading fear among residents and causing chaos across the busy area. The suddenness of the explosion forced people to run for their lives, while motorists were seen desperately turning their vehicles around to escape the spreading fire.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the glass windows of neighboring shops, scattering sharp fragments onto bystanders and injuring several who were present on the crowded street. Residents initially thought multiple bombs had exploded as they described the sound of continuous blasts and the shaking of buildings. Some residents were seen carrying the wounded to safety, while others rushed to call emergency services amid the rising panic. The chain of smaller explosions that followed made the situation even more dangerous.

At least 34 injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, where doctors worked tirelessly to provide urgent treatment, according to police official Summaiya Tariq. Tragically, four of those injured succumbed to their wounds overnight, raising the death toll further. Hospitals remained on high alert as families of the injured gathered in distress, desperately seeking news of their loved ones. Emergency teams coordinated to ensure quick medical support despite the overwhelming number of casualties arriving in critical condition.

Meanwhile, thick black smoke rose from the multi-storey building housing the warehouse, making it difficult for firefighters to control the rapidly spreading fire. Several fire brigade units arrived at the scene, battling flames while ensuring nearby residents evacuated safely to avoid further loss of life. Closed-circuit television footage showed terrified citizens fleeing the site, while the fire’s intensity kept hampering rescue and relief operations. The narrow, congested streets further complicated firefighting efforts in the densely populated area.

The cause of the initial explosion remains unclear, though officials confirmed investigations have already begun to determine whether negligence or improper storage practices were involved. Authorities assured the public that every effort would be made to hold those responsible accountable. This tragic incident came only a day after heavy monsoon rains flooded large parts of Karachi, further straining the city’s emergency response resources. Residents are now calling for strict safety checks on hazardous storage facilities across the city.