Govt imposes 5-year travel ban on deported Pakistanis

The government has introduced a new policy imposing a five-year overseas travel ban on Pakistanis deported from foreign countries, it emerged on Thursday. According to Interior Ministry sources, the restriction will apply to individuals sent back due to criminal offences or other “undesirable” activities, with their names placed on a special list of deported Pakistanis barred from travelling abroad.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a written statement to the Senate, formally notified the enforcement of the new Passport Control List (PCL) Policy. Under the rules, deported citizens will remain on the PCL for five years, during which they will be ineligible to obtain a new passport or travel internationally.

The written response from the ministry clarified that the five-year travel ban applied specifically to those deported for illegal actions, criminal charges or other “undesirable” activities. The policy also includes provisions for extending the ban beyond five years, provided the relevant government department submits a formal request with a detailed justification.

The passport regulations, which have been approved by the federal cabinet, are intended to monitor and control the activities of individuals with a history of misconduct abroad. This move signals a stricter approach by the government to manage citizens who have been returned to Pakistan due to legal or behavioural issues in other countries.