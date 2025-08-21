Lahore LDA approves Rs59 billion budget for development projects

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) governing body approved a Rs59 billion budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, aiming to boost infrastructure and urban development across the city. Additionally, a Rs3 billion budget was sanctioned for the Town Planning and Environment Protection Agency (TEPA).

The meeting, presided over by Vice Chairman Mian Marghub Ahmed, was attended by Wasa Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed and LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, where key issues including the annual budget and ongoing projects were discussed and finalized.

Out of the total budget, Rs23.3 billion has been allocated for development receipts, while Rs24.3 billion is earmarked for non-development receipts. LDA’s Town Planning Wing set a target of Rs16.5 billion, and the CMP Wing aims to generate Rs1 billion. Sales and auctions are expected to bring in Rs11.4 billion.

The authority plans to execute Rs14 billion worth of development projects in LDA City, Avenue One, and other housing schemes. Moreover, LDA will secure a Rs10 billion loan from the Punjab government for road construction under the LDA structure plan, totaling Rs20 billion for road projects.

Several proposals were also approved, including map and fee waivers for Jinnah Market, Township, and the Child Welfare Centre. The reconstitution of the negotiation committee for LDA Avenue One was finalized, ensuring smooth project implementation.

Amendments to the LDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2019 were approved, introducing flexible rules for high-rise buildings, optional basements and parking, removal of arcades in small commercial properties, and revised exterior regulations for LDA-controlled areas.

The meeting further revised penalty fees for illegal commercialization, reducing charges for educational and healthcare institutions. Members approved the sustainable development model for the Gulberg Scheme, the Avenue One development plan, and emphasized maintaining and repairing LDA-controlled roads efficiently.