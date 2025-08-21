Quetta mobile internet restored after 16 days

The Balochistan High Court ordered the restoration of mobile internet services in Quetta after a 16-day suspension. Chief Justice Rozi Khan Barghati and Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi heard a petition filed against the shutdown. The court instructed officials to restore services within two hours. Following this order, internet access in Quetta began to return promptly.

Officials appeared before the court and confirmed the gradual restoration of mobile internet in Quetta. However, many other cities in Balochistan still faced internet shutdowns. The officials promised to work towards restoring services in these areas soon. Users in affected regions faced major disruptions due to the ongoing suspension.

The internet suspension began on August 6 and affected large parts of Balochistan, including Quetta. This caused inconvenience for residents, businesses, and students relying on online connectivity. Khair Muhammad, chairman of the Consumer Society, filed the petition challenging the internet ban. His efforts led to the court’s intervention.

The High Court’s order emphasized the importance of internet access for daily life and communication. It demanded that authorities respect citizens’ constitutional rights. The restoration of services in Quetta was a crucial step toward easing public difficulties. It also highlighted the judiciary’s role in safeguarding public interests.

While Quetta’s internet service resumed, other cities remain offline pending further decisions. Authorities continue to assess the situation and may lift restrictions soon. Citizens hope for a full restoration to resume normal life and business activities. The court’s firm stance signals a move toward protecting digital access in the province.