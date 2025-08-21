Shehbaz, Bilawal, others talk flood response

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has contacted top political leaders to discuss the ongoing monsoon rains and flooding across Pakistan. He spoke over the phone with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MQM Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman. The conversations focused on the worsening weather situation and the need for collective response.

During his call with Bilawal Bhutto, the Prime Minister expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in Karachi and southern Sindh due to urban flooding. He offered full support to the Sindh government to deal with the emergency. Shehbaz Sharif directed NDMA to stay in constant contact with Sindh authorities. He also instructed PDMA to provide early warnings and maximum assistance to at-risk communities.

In his conversation with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the Prime Minister discussed flood-related challenges in Sindh’s urban areas. He assured the MQM leader of the federal government’s complete support during any emergency. Both leaders agreed on the need for swift rescue and relief work to minimize further damage.

The Prime Minister also spoke with Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, the head of Jamaat-e-Islami, to review the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They discussed the damage caused by floods and the need for strong relief efforts. Shehbaz Sharif praised the Alkhidmat Foundation for its role in rescue and aid operations in flood-hit areas.

These phone calls highlight the federal government’s attempt to create political unity in handling natural disasters. The Prime Minister emphasized that saving lives and restoring normalcy must remain a shared priority. He assured that all necessary resources would be made available to the provinces and relief organizations.