Ishaq Dar welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister for strategic dialogue in Islamabad

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Thursday to attend the sixth round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue. Upon arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, highlighting the close ties and long-standing partnership between the two countries. The reception underscored the importance both sides attach to strengthening their all-weather friendship.

The sixth round of the strategic dialogue will be co-chaired by Ishaq Dar and Wang Yi. The high-level talks are expected to cover the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including political, economic, defense, and cultural cooperation. The meeting reflects the determination of both countries to further deepen their strategic engagement at a time of regional and global challenges.

During the dialogue, the two sides will focus on enhancing cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative. They will also review progress on ongoing projects and discuss new opportunities for investment in energy, infrastructure, and technology. Both sides aim to ensure that CPEC continues to deliver long-term economic benefits for the people of Pakistan.

In addition to economic cooperation, discussions will also include regional security issues. The foreign ministers are expected to exchange views on the situation in South Asia, Afghanistan, and other pressing international developments. Both countries have consistently coordinated closely on regional security matters, and this round of dialogue will provide another platform to align their approaches.

Furthermore, Pakistan and China are likely to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism and cooperation at international forums. The dialogue will emphasize the need for peaceful resolution of disputes and enhanced collaboration in addressing global challenges such as climate change, terrorism, and economic instability. Both sides see their partnership as vital for peace and stability in the region.

By hosting this round of the strategic dialogue, Pakistan once again highlighted the central role of its relationship with China in its foreign policy. The visit of Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation, paving the way for even closer strategic and economic ties in the future.