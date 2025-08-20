PSCA launches online e-challan review feature

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has introduced a new online feature aimed at simplifying the process for correcting erroneous electronic traffic challans (e-challans). The authority said in a statement issued on Wednesday, citizens who receive incorrect e-challans can now file complaints through the PSCA website at echallan.psca.gop.pk, where a dedicated e-challan review option has been made available. The new feature allows users to view their challans, submit review requests, and upload images or evidence to support their claims. Once submitted, the PSCA team will verify the information on-site and cancel the challan if the mistake is confirmed. “There is no longer any need for citizens to send emails for e-challan corrections,” a PSCA spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that e-challans for traffic violations are now being sent via SMS and WhatsApp to the mobile numbers registered with the Excise and Taxation Department. Citizens can also view all their challans and accompanying images on their mobile devices.