Pakistan, China, Afghanistan unite to crush terrorism

Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan have pledged to enhance their joint efforts against the threat of terrorism. The commitment came during the 6th trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting held in Kabul, where Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. The three countries agreed to deepen cooperation in political, economic, and security matters, focusing especially on fighting terrorism.

The meeting also emphasized increasing collaboration in trade, transit, regional development, health, education, culture, and the fight against drug smuggling. The ministers reaffirmed their support for expanding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan. Ahead of the talks, Ishaq Dar held a sideline meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, where both expressed satisfaction over progress in political and economic ties and reiterated their commitment to counter-terrorism and regional peace.

The officials welcomed the recent upgrade in diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, moving from Chargé d’Affaires to ambassadorial level. They noted that most decisions from prior meetings had been implemented or were near completion. These steps have significantly strengthened Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, particularly in trade and transit sectors.

However, Ishaq Dar expressed concern that progress in security cooperation, especially in counter-terrorism, remains slow. He highlighted a recent rise in terrorist attacks inside Pakistan by groups operating from Afghan soil. Dar urged Afghan authorities to take concrete and verifiable actions against banned groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

In response, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi reaffirmed Afghanistan’s commitment to preventing its territory from being used against Pakistan or other nations. The trilateral meeting, hosted by China, resumed after a pause since 2023, aiming to ease regional tensions and promote connectivity under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. This gathering reinforces a shared goal of peace, security, and development across the region.