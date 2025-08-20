Maryam Nawaz to modernize Punjab police with Japanese tech

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced a plan to equip Punjab Police with advanced Japanese technology. She decided to use infrared and ultrasonic systems to improve police work. The upgrade will help manage traffic, control accidents, and warn the public about weather conditions. The project will start with a pilot phase in Lahore. Maryam Nawaz will officially begin the implementation after returning from Japan.

“وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف کا ٹوکیو کے جدیدترین ٹیکنالوجی کے شاہکار ٹریفک کنٹرول مرکز کا دورہ” وزیراعلیٰ مریم نواز شریف کوٹریفک کنٹرول روم کے کام اور استعمال ہونے والی ٹیکنالوجی کے بارے میں تفصیلی بریفنگ دی گئی ٹریفک کنٹرول اور مانیٹرنگ کے لئے، ٹوکیو کو ’ انفرا ریڈ… pic.twitter.com/HeYeYHPp6l — PMLN (@pmln_org) August 20, 2025

During her visit to Tokyo, Maryam Nawaz toured the National Police Agency headquarters. She learned about Japan’s police oversight system and its operational methods. The agency monitors the Imperial Guards and coordinates all police departments nationwide. It also guides other security agencies during emergencies and natural disasters. This efficient system impressed her deeply.

Maryam Nawaz praised Japan’s peace and safety record, calling it an example to follow. She said Punjab Police would be modernized with similar professional standards. The Chief Minister emphasized that police officers would get freedom to work professionally. She also highlighted the creation of a new Crime Control Department to assist police efforts. This department has already helped reduce crime rates in Punjab significantly.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz said crime in Punjab dropped by over 70% after the new department formed. She underlined that maintaining peace and development remains her top priority. The Punjab government aims to ensure a safe environment for all citizens. They believe new technology and better police training will achieve this goal. Maryam Nawaz urged cooperation between all agencies for effective law enforcement.

In conclusion, the Punjab Police tech upgrade marks a major step forward. It blends modern technology with professional reforms inspired by Japan. The initiative will start in Lahore and may expand across Punjab soon. Citizens expect improved safety and quicker emergency responses. Overall, this plan reflects Punjab’s commitment to better security and public service.