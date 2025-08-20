Dar presses Afghanistan to act against TTP, BLA

KABUL – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has urged Afghan authorities to take firm and verifiable action against terrorist groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). His demand came during a bilateral meeting with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, held on the sidelines of the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting between Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan.

Dar pointed to a recent surge in terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, blaming militants operating from Afghan soil. He stressed that while political and trade ties between the two countries had improved, progress on counter-terrorism efforts remained unsatisfactory.

Both ministers acknowledged the positive momentum in bilateral relations, including the upgrading of diplomatic missions from Chargé d’Affaires to Ambassadorial level—an agreement made during the trilateral meeting in Beijing on May 21, 2025. Dar also highlighted ongoing cooperation in trade and transit, noting improvements since his previous visits to Kabul in April and July.

The Afghan foreign minister reaffirmed Afghanistan’s commitment to prevent the use of its territory by any terrorist group targeting Pakistan or other countries. He expressed satisfaction with the growing engagement between Kabul and Islamabad.

Dar thanked Afghan officials for their hospitality and congratulated them on successfully hosting the 6th Trilateral Dialogue. Both sides agreed that continued diplomatic and security coordination would be vital for long-term regional peace and stability.