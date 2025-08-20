Murad Ali Shah vows fast action on Karachi floods

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the government is managing floodwaters caused by heavy rains. Speaking in Karachi, he explained that rain naturally causes water to collect. However, once the rain stops, authorities will quickly remove the water. He assured citizens that efforts to control flooding are ongoing and that the administration is actively working on drainage.

Murad Ali Shah highlighted the global impact of climate change, citing recent deadly rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit that killed 400 people. Karachi experienced over 200 millimeters of rain in just 12 hours. The entire local government team, along with the chief minister, is on the streets helping with rescue and water removal efforts. They are committed to protecting the public and restoring normalcy.

The chief minister reminded people to stay home during the official holiday announced due to the heavy rains. He urged citizens to take the holiday seriously for their safety. Despite the government’s efforts, he acknowledged there might be some shortcomings but emphasized the continuous work underway to tackle flood challenges.

Karachi faced severe urban flooding as rainwater inundated low-lying areas. The heavy downpour disrupted daily life and caused multiple accidents. Sadly, at least ten people lost their lives in these incidents. The floods have put additional pressure on the city’s infrastructure and emergency services.

Murad Ali Shah’s message reassures that while rain brings challenges, the government is prepared to handle the aftermath. He urged cooperation from the public to minimize risks during this period of heavy rain. The administration remains focused on flood control and public safety until the situation improves.