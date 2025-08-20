PM Shehbaz vows relief for flood victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives. Speaking in Buner, he said the entire nation mourns with the victims. He added that nothing is more painful than losing innocent lives in natural disasters.

The Prime Minister noted that flash floods caused by cloudbursts led to widespread destruction. He said over 350 people have died, with many others injured or missing. Shehbaz Sharif offered prayers for the victims and comforted affected families. He praised rescue efforts by the Pakistan Army and civil administration.

He recalled the 2022 floods and the devastation they caused. He said the federal government had provided Rs100 billion at that time. Now again, the center is standing with provinces to face this climate emergency. He stressed that rescue and relief work must be fair and without any discrimination.

PM Shehbaz warned against illegal constructions and encroachments near rivers and streams. He called such actions unforgivable and urged strict policies to prevent them. He said further rain spells are expected, so preparedness is vital. He emphasized that failure to act responsibly will bring more harm.

Earlier in the day, the PM took an aerial survey of affected areas in Swat, Buner, Shangla, and Swabi. He was accompanied by Army Chief General Asim Munir and several federal ministers. He also distributed relief cheques to affected families and promised that all federal resources would be used to help the victims.