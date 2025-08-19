Tourism freezes as monsoon batters North Punjab

Heavy rains and landslides have brought tourism in northern Punjab to a standstill. Torrential monsoon showers have triggered landslides, cloudbursts, and infrastructure damage across Murree, Chakwal, Kallar Kahar, and the Salt Range. As a result, all tourist activities have been suspended for the past two days. One of the most alarming incidents occurred in Patriata, where a cable car pylon collapsed, forcing the service to shut down.

Punjab Tourism Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar confirmed the closures and blamed climate change for the disruption. He said both domestic and foreign tourism have taken a hit due to the severe weather. Usually, large numbers of tourists from Punjab and Sindh flock to these hill stations in summer, but all movement has stopped. Anwar emphasized the government’s commitment to rebuilding, despite the losses.

Anwar also revealed future plans to revive and expand tourism. The government has allocated Rs33 billion for new attractions and infrastructure upgrades in northern areas. Murree, Fort Munro, Kallar Kahar, and the Salt Range are all set for improvements. Additionally, desert tourism in South Punjab—particularly in Cholistan—is being actively promoted, with new facilities coming to Rajanpur, Layyah, and Multan.

However, safety remains a priority amid the weather crisis. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has urged citizens to avoid travel to affected regions. They recommend checking weather forecasts and taking precautions before planning trips. Rescue efforts continue in low-lying areas where floods have trapped residents.

Official data highlights the scale of the disaster. Since June 2025, at least 162 people have died in monsoon-related incidents. Most casualties occurred in areas hit by cloudbursts and flash floods, particularly in the Salt Range and Chakwal. Authorities remain on high alert as weather conditions remain unpredictable.