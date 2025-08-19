India-China ties warm with Rare Earth deal

China has promised to support India’s rare earth needs during high-level talks this week. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India to discuss border issues and cooperation. India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said the border has remained peaceful. Both countries want to build trust and work together after past tensions. The talks show a positive trend in India-China relations since the 2020 border clash.

Wang Yi told Indian officials that strong relations benefit both countries’ people. He urged more dialogue and cooperation to solve key problems. India and China aim to find agreement on border control and negotiations. These discussions also cover trade and economic matters. The leaders stressed the importance of peaceful progress for long-term stability.

An Indian source revealed China agreed to address India’s key import concerns. These include fertilizers, rare earth minerals, and tunnel boring machines. However, details on faster export licenses or trade exemptions remain unclear. China has previously promised quicker exports for Europe and the US. Yet, rare earth exports to India dropped by 58% earlier this year. India still depends heavily on Chinese magnets due to lack of domestic production.

India holds the world’s fifth-largest rare earth reserves, totaling 6.9 million metric tons. Despite this, India imports magnets mainly from China to meet its industrial needs. The new pledge aims to improve this supply chain and support India’s manufacturing growth. Both nations hope this cooperation will strengthen ties beyond border issues. This could lead to more stable economic relations in the future.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit China for a regional summit, this development is timely. The improved dialogue offers hope for peaceful solutions and stronger trade ties. Both countries seem ready to move past conflict and build mutual trust. The rare earth agreement could become a foundation for deeper cooperation. Overall, the talks signal a positive step in healing strained relations.