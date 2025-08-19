South Africa thrash Australia by 98 runs in first ODI

South Africa crushed Australia by 98 runs in the opening ODI of their three-match series in Cairns on Tuesday. Aiden Markram’s composed 82 set the tone with the bat, while spinner Keshav Maharaj tore through Australia’s batting with a brilliant 5-wicket haul.

Batting first, South Africa posted a strong total of 296-8. Markram, opening in ODIs for the first time since 2021, led the charge with 81-ball 82, hitting nine boundaries. Skipper Temba Bavuma added 65 and Matthew Breetzke chipped in with 57, building solid partnerships at the top. However, a mini-collapse saw South Africa lose three quick wickets, with Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis falling cheaply.

In response, Australia got off to a fiery start, reaching 60-0 in just seven overs. Mitchell Marsh looked in control, scoring 88 off 96 balls. But the game shifted drastically once Maharaj entered the attack. He exploited the spinning conditions masterfully, claiming 5-33 in 10 overs — his best-ever ODI figures. His victims included key middle-order batters like Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey.

Australia’s innings crumbled from 60-0 to all out for 198 in the 41st over. Travis Head, who also impressed with 4 wickets earlier, scored 27 before being stumped. The rest of the batting lineup offered little resistance in the absence of ODI stalwarts Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, both recently retired from the format.

This dominant win comes as a strong response from South Africa after losing the T20I series 2-1. Despite the absence of pacer Kagiso Rabada due to injury, the Proteas showcased depth in both batting and bowling. Maharaj said he simply tried to “utilize the conditions” — and did so to great effect.

The second ODI will be played in Mackay on Friday, with South Africa now leading the series 1-0.