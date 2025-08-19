Floods hit KP telecom network, PTA steps in swiftly

Severe flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has damaged over 200 telecom towers, disrupting mobile and internet services across several districts. According to sources in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the damage occurred due to recent heavy rains and flash floods that swept through parts of the province.

Despite the scale of the disruption, the PTA responded quickly. Within 48 hours, it restored around 85% of the affected telecom infrastructure. Major communication services in Swat, Buner, and Shangla have now resumed, allowing people to reconnect with loved ones and access essential services.

PTA teams visited the impacted regions to assess damage and coordinate with local authorities. The teams also met with district administrations to streamline restoration efforts. These on-ground visits helped speed up recovery operations and ensured that mobile connectivity was prioritized in critical areas.

Local officials and community leaders appreciated PTA’s prompt response. They praised the authority’s efforts to restore communication links during such a difficult time. Keeping people connected in emergencies is vital, and PTA’s swift action played a key role in minimizing the impact on residents.

Maintaining public communication during disasters remains a top priority for the PTA. The organization continues to monitor the situation closely and stands ready to respond to any further outages caused by ongoing weather conditions.