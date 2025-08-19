PTI facing candidate shortage for by-elections: Azma Bokhari

Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bokhari has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is unable to find candidates for upcoming by-elections. Speaking to media in Lahore, Bokhari reacted to a statement made by PTI leader Aleema Khan. She said PTI’s founder has avoided contesting by-polls after repeated defeats in recent elections.

She pointed out that PTI lost two recent by-elections in Punjab by large margins. According to Bokhari, the party is now struggling to even field candidates. In contrast, the ruling PML-N has more than a dozen candidates in each constituency, she added. She said the people of Punjab have rejected the politics of hate and anti-state rhetoric.

Bokhari also mocked the PTI founder’s recent political failures abroad. She claimed his associates went to the U.S. seeking “real freedom” but returned to London in disappointment. She sarcastically said the PTI’s slogan of “Haqeeqi Azadi” (real freedom) has now changed to “mujhe maafi de do” (forgive me).

She further said PML-N’s popularity in Punjab is growing under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership. Bokhari praised Maryam’s first year in office, claiming it boosted the party’s image. She said the lion symbol of PML-N has become a winning mark across the province.

In closing, Bokhari reaffirmed that PML-N is now the first choice of voters in Punjab.

She said the PTI founder’s narrative has failed, and voters are now rallying behind a party focused on development and progress.